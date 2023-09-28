UConn Sports
UConn athletics deal with the XL Center is moving forward

By Bryant Reed
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - UConn athletics is gearing up to keep playing home games in Hartford.

The university and Global Spectrum are on the way to reaching a $1.55 million deal to keep the Huskies playing at the XL Center.

Huskies men’s and women’s basketball, along with men’s hockey, much like last year will be splitting games between Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center.

The defending national champion men’s basketball team will play eight games at the XL Center, and the women’s basketball team just revealed they will play seven games at the XL Center.

Men’s hockey will have four games in Hartford and host the Connecticut Ice event.

The contract is worth $1.55 million, but the benefit it has to the Hartford community is much more. They count on the Huskies to keep playing at the XL and keep winning.

Not only does it keep Hartford hustling, but it helps business.

“It’s huge for us. It’s hard to think about what downtown would look like without them here and all the students being neighbors. Just the support from the local community for the team and people from suburbs who don’t always come down… kind of reminds them that Hartford is a great place to hang out and spend some money,” said Erin Sweeney with Vaughn’s Public House.

WFSB is a proud partner of the UConn Huskies. If you can’t get to the games, you’ll be able to watch the teams on WWAX.

