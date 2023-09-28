UConn Sports
UConn women’s basketball announces complete 2023-2024 schedule

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn women’s basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2023-2024 season Thursday.

The Huskies begin the season with an exhibition against Southern Connecticut State on November 4 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. It will be broadcast on Channel 3 sister station WWAX.

UConn’s first official regular season game tips off November 8 against Dayton at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m.

The Huskies will play seven home games at Gampel Pavilion and seven at the XL Center.

“BIG EAST women’s basketball will move to 18 conference games this season. The Huskies will face all teams twice except Xavier and Butler,” UConn said.

You can see the entire schedule below:

Sat., Nov. 4 SOUTHERN CONN. ST. (exh.) Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion TBD WWAX/UConn+

Wed., Nov. 8 DAYTON Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY

Sun., Nov. 12 at NC State Raleigh, N.C. / Reynolds Coliseum 3 p.m. ABC

Thurs., Nov. 16 MARYLAND Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 6:30 p.m. FS1

Sun., Nov. 19 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. / Williams Arena TBD TBD

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. UCLA George Town, Cayman Islands 7:30 p.m. FloHoops

Sat., Nov. 25 vs. Kansas George Town, Cayman Islands 7:30 p.m. FloHoops

Sun., Dec. 3 at Texas Austin, Texas / Moody Center 3 p.m. ABC

Wed., Dec. 6 BALL STATE Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY

Sun., Dec. 10 vs. North Carolina Uncasville, Conn. / Mohegan Sun Arena 5 p.m. ESPN

Sat., Dec. 16 LOUISVILLE Hartford, Conn. / XL Center Noon FOX

Mon., Dec. 18 BUTLER* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY

Wed., Dec. 20 at Toronto Met Toronto, Ont. / Mattamy Athletic Centre 6 p.m. FS2

Sun., Dec. 31 MARQUETTE* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 1 p.m. SNY

Wed., Jan. 3 at Creighton* Omaha, Neb. / D.J. Sokol Arena 7 p.m. SNY

Sun., Jan. 7 at Georgetown* Washington, D.C. / TBD 1:30 p.m. SNY

Wed., Jan. 10 PROVIDENCE* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 6:30 p.m. SNY

Sat., Jan. 13 at St. John’s* Elmont, N.Y. / UBS Arena 2 p.m. SNY

Wed., Jan. 17 at Seton Hall* South Orange, N.J. / Walsh Gymnasium 8:30 p.m. SNY

Sat., Jan. 20 DEPAUL* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 2 p.m. SNY

Tues., Jan. 23 at Marquette* Milwaukee, Wis. / Al McGuire Center 7 p.m. SNY

Sat., Jan. 27 NOTRE DAME Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 8 p.m. FOX

Wed., Jan. 31 at Villanova* Villanova, Pa. / Finneran Pavilion 6:30 p.m. SNY

Sun., Feb. 4 ST. JOHN’S* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 3 p.m. CBSSN

Wed., Feb. 7 SETON HALL* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY

Sun., Feb. 11 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. / Colonial Life Arena 2 p.m. ESPN

Wed., Feb. 14 at Xavier* Cincinnati, Ohio / Cintas Center 7 p.m. SNY

Fri., Feb. 16 GEORGETOWN* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY

Mon., Feb. 19 CREIGHTON* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center Noon FOX

Sun., Feb. 25 at DePaul* Chicago, Ill. / Wintrust Arena 6 p.m. CBSSN

Wed., Feb. 28 VILLANOVA* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY

Sat., March 2 at Providence* Providence, R.I. / Alumni Hall 7 p.m. SNY

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

