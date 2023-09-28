UConn women’s basketball announces complete 2023-2024 schedule
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn women’s basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2023-2024 season Thursday.
The Huskies begin the season with an exhibition against Southern Connecticut State on November 4 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. It will be broadcast on Channel 3 sister station WWAX.
UConn’s first official regular season game tips off November 8 against Dayton at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m.
The Huskies will play seven home games at Gampel Pavilion and seven at the XL Center.
“BIG EAST women’s basketball will move to 18 conference games this season. The Huskies will face all teams twice except Xavier and Butler,” UConn said.
You can see the entire schedule below:
Sat., Nov. 4 SOUTHERN CONN. ST. (exh.) Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion TBD WWAX/UConn+
Wed., Nov. 8 DAYTON Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY
Sun., Nov. 12 at NC State Raleigh, N.C. / Reynolds Coliseum 3 p.m. ABC
Thurs., Nov. 16 MARYLAND Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 6:30 p.m. FS1
Sun., Nov. 19 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. / Williams Arena TBD TBD
Fri., Nov. 24 vs. UCLA George Town, Cayman Islands 7:30 p.m. FloHoops
Sat., Nov. 25 vs. Kansas George Town, Cayman Islands 7:30 p.m. FloHoops
Sun., Dec. 3 at Texas Austin, Texas / Moody Center 3 p.m. ABC
Wed., Dec. 6 BALL STATE Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. North Carolina Uncasville, Conn. / Mohegan Sun Arena 5 p.m. ESPN
Sat., Dec. 16 LOUISVILLE Hartford, Conn. / XL Center Noon FOX
Mon., Dec. 18 BUTLER* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY
Wed., Dec. 20 at Toronto Met Toronto, Ont. / Mattamy Athletic Centre 6 p.m. FS2
Sun., Dec. 31 MARQUETTE* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 1 p.m. SNY
Wed., Jan. 3 at Creighton* Omaha, Neb. / D.J. Sokol Arena 7 p.m. SNY
Sun., Jan. 7 at Georgetown* Washington, D.C. / TBD 1:30 p.m. SNY
Wed., Jan. 10 PROVIDENCE* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 6:30 p.m. SNY
Sat., Jan. 13 at St. John’s* Elmont, N.Y. / UBS Arena 2 p.m. SNY
Wed., Jan. 17 at Seton Hall* South Orange, N.J. / Walsh Gymnasium 8:30 p.m. SNY
Sat., Jan. 20 DEPAUL* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 2 p.m. SNY
Tues., Jan. 23 at Marquette* Milwaukee, Wis. / Al McGuire Center 7 p.m. SNY
Sat., Jan. 27 NOTRE DAME Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 8 p.m. FOX
Wed., Jan. 31 at Villanova* Villanova, Pa. / Finneran Pavilion 6:30 p.m. SNY
Sun., Feb. 4 ST. JOHN’S* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 3 p.m. CBSSN
Wed., Feb. 7 SETON HALL* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center 7 p.m. SNY
Sun., Feb. 11 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. / Colonial Life Arena 2 p.m. ESPN
Wed., Feb. 14 at Xavier* Cincinnati, Ohio / Cintas Center 7 p.m. SNY
Fri., Feb. 16 GEORGETOWN* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY
Mon., Feb. 19 CREIGHTON* Hartford, Conn. / XL Center Noon FOX
Sun., Feb. 25 at DePaul* Chicago, Ill. / Wintrust Arena 6 p.m. CBSSN
Wed., Feb. 28 VILLANOVA* Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m. SNY
Sat., March 2 at Providence* Providence, R.I. / Alumni Hall 7 p.m. SNY
