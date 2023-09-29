UConn Sports
Aerosmith postpones farewell tour due to Steven Tyler’s injury

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Aerosmith’s farewell tour has been put on hold, the band announced on Friday.

It said lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal injury was more serious that initially thought.

“His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the band posted to social media. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

The band said that as a result, all the currently scheduled “PEACE OUT” shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024. One of cities included in the postponement was Boston.

It said new dates would be announced as soon as it knows more.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced, Aerosmith said.

Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

