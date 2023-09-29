Blasting on I-95 impacting small business nearby

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - The rock blasting on Interstate 95 in East Lyme may have some unintended consequences.

Businesses in that area said they are hurting since the project began.

Mark Vecchitto is no stranger to the kitchen.

His business, 7 Napkins in East Lyme isn’t that old.

He has only been in business for one year and one week.

Things started out great.

“And then they started the blasting,” Vecchitto said.

The blasting project on nearby I-95 is making wider lanes, more lanes, and new on/off ramps.

Blasting began August 1 and will last six to eight weeks, completely shutting down the highway for 15 minutes twice a day.

“There’s a lot of people who are scared to come out here, they don’t want to deal with the traffic, they don’t want to deal with the construction they don’t want to deal with the explosions,” said Vecchitto.

Vecchitto said not only are people avoiding this part of town, he said the blasting has even torn decorations off his walls.

“I took everything I had in my savings to open this place,” Vecchitto said.

“What we tell our crews, our contractors, our workers, when you’re on your lunch break when you’re on your afternoon break, try to go out and frequent one of these local businesses. The coffee shop, the deli, try to give back to the community because we know this work has an impact,” said Josh Morgan with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Vecchitto has taken matters into his own hands. He started a GoFundMe for his business.

In less than a week he has already raised close to a $1,000.

“I’m not against them doing their job, but you’d think the state would have allocated some funds for businesses that would be affected by this construction,” Vecchitto said.

Blasting will not happen October 5 through October 23 so crews can relocate some utility poles in the area.

For the restaurant’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

