UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bus carrying children overturns, killing driver and 14-year-old girl in England

FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from...
FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from Liverpool.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturned on a highway near the English city of Liverpool on Friday, killing the driver and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

The bus was transporting students from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School on the Wirral Peninsula, across the River Mersey from Liverpool. Traffic on the M53 highway was blocked as police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Two other occupants of the bus were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing center. Thirty-nine of them were discharged while the others were taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday rain 9/29 - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding today
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
Andrew Davis.
Manchester police actively search for suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

Bitcoin.
Police recover $3 million worth of Bitcoin during scam investigation
Toledo police lights
Woman dead; police say driver smelled like alcohol
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Apple Fritters from the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. (file)
Apple Harvest Festival first day postponed until Saturday