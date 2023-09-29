Candlelight vigil to honor fallen Bristol officers one year after tragedy

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police announced a public vigil to honor two officers who were killed in an ambush last year.

Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy will be honored outside the Bristol Police Department on October 12 at 7 p.m.

The road in front of the police department will be closed temporarily for the vigil.

“Chief Gould and Pastor Tom Baran will share some words to open the event followed by a 30-minute silent candlelight vigil,” Bristol police said.

October 12 marks one year since DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an attack on officers.

Officer Alec Iurato was hurt in the ambush. Authorities said he shot and killed the suspect who killed DeMonte and Hamzy.

Iurato returned to work this week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.