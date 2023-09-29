Connecticut confirms first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in emu

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is reporting Connecticut’s first case this year of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in domestic animals.

EEE was detected in a 10-year-old male emu from Windham County. The emu exhibited neurological signs at the time of death.

Diagnostic samples were collected and sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (CVMDL) at the University of Connecticut in Storrs which tested positive for EEE virus.

“This detection highlights the importance of vaccinations and continued precautions that owners should undertake to protect their animals from mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Connecticut State Veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis. “Horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection with mosquito-borne illnesses such as EEE.”

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) has detected EEE infected mosquitoes in: Hampton, Killingly, Thompson, Tolland, Voluntown, and Woodstock. West Nile virus (WNV) infected mosquitoes have been found in 33 Connecticut towns this season: Bethel, Branford, Bridgeport, Colchester, Danbury, Darien, East Haddam, East Haven, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron, Killingworth, Manchester, Mansfield, Middlefield, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, North Stonington, Norwalk, South Windsor, Stamford, Tolland, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Willington, and Wilton.

“Although mosquito numbers are declining with the onset of cool weather, we continue to detect EEE virus in communities in eastern Connecticut,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “There is continued risk for mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze when mosquito activity ends.”

EEE is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. It is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes.

Equine owners are encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian, including:

Administering the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, i.e., hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment. Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, WNV, and Rabies, are reportable to the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505. For more information, on animals and animal health, visit the state website.

