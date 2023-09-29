Driver damages utility pole in Southington; road closed

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Repairs were needed to a utility pole in Southington after a driver crashed into it.

Police said Summer Street was closed between Knowles Avenue and West Center Street on Friday morning.

The said as of 8:30 a.m. that the closure would be until further notice. They said they would update their social media post when the road reopens:

Eversource crews were on the scene to make the repairs.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.