Driver damages utility pole in Southington; road closed

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Repairs were needed to a utility pole in Southington after a driver crashed into it.

Police said Summer Street was closed between Knowles Avenue and West Center Street on Friday morning.

The said as of 8:30 a.m. that the closure would be until further notice. They said they would update their social media post when the road reopens:

Eversource crews were on the scene to make the repairs.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

