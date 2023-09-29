Driver damages utility pole in Southington; road closed
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Repairs were needed to a utility pole in Southington after a driver crashed into it.
Police said Summer Street was closed between Knowles Avenue and West Center Street on Friday morning.
The said as of 8:30 a.m. that the closure would be until further notice. They said they would update their social media post when the road reopens:
Eversource crews were on the scene to make the repairs.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
