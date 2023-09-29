UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workers

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at a training center run by...
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at a training center run by Laborers' International Union of North America, Feb. 8, 2023, in Deforest, Wis. The Biden administration on Friday, Sept. 29, is releasing a playbook on best practices for training workers — as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press and JOSH BOAK
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday is expected to release a playbook on best practices for training workers as the low 3.8% unemployment rate and years of underinvestment have left manufacturers, construction firms and other employers with unfilled jobs.

Worker shortages have been a frustration for some employers, who upped their investments in new factories and construction projects after President Joe Biden signed into law funding for infrastructurecomputer chips and a shift toward renewable energy sources. Finding employees to replace retirees also has become a challenge.

As part of the 2021 pandemic rescue package, state and local governments have committed $11 billion to worker training. The money must be spent by the end of 2026, and the administration is trying to ensure the investments pay off as promised.

“This is a chance to make a once-in-a-generation investment in the skills and well-being of workers in your communities — an investment that will reap benefits well beyond pandemic recovery,” Treasury Department official Veronica Soto says in draft remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

The eight-page playbook being issued in conjunction with the remarks details possible models that the administration believes state and local governments can follow.

The document encourages them to use registered apprenticeship programs, which have seen enrollment more than double over the past decade to 607,509 active apprentices, according to the Labor Department. Starting salaries for those who complete the programs average $80,000.

Harris County, Texas, committed $10.9 million to place 1,000 of its low-income residents into union apprenticeships and technology training programs, having put a focus on opportunities for women, people of color and those without a four-year college degree. The state of Maine plans to double its total number of apprenticeships with $11 billion.

Funding also has gone to community colleges, with Oklahoma budgeting $80 million to expand its nursing education programs. Connecticut is using $19.5 million to improve the mentorship and coaching given to community college students, a program that has increased students’ grades and kept more of them enrolled.

Money also is going to supportive services for child care and transportation, which are two of the big reasons why people are unable to complete training or stay on the job. Iowa is making $26.6 million available to help employers make child care available, while Phoenix’s airport is offering child care scholarships to workers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding today
Andrew Davis.
Manchester police actively search for suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack,...
Government contractor hacked, DHS says
A former Glastonbury police officer arrested on accusations that he misused a law enforcement...
VIDEO: Former Glastonbury officer accused of misusing data access due in court
Patrick Hemingway.
Former Glastonbury officer due in court for misusing law enforcement database
The two vehicles collided head-on.
Police: ‘Multiple’ college students suffer ‘critical injuries’ in head-on crash
Comfortable retirement stats, consumer spending is down, and Netflix sends out its final red...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Comfortable retirement, consumer spending down, Netflix's final red envelope