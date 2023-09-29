Family Friday: Sending off September with more fall fun
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WFSB) - October arrives this weekend! From pumpkin paloozas to live shows the little ones will love, there’s so much fall fun in store over the next few days.
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
- Sept. 29 – Oct 1, Oct 6-8
- Southington Town Green
- Friday, September 29 -5:00pm-9:00pm
- Saturday, September 30 - 11:00am-9:00pm
- Sunday, October 1 - 12:00pm-7:00pm
- Fireworks Saturday at 9:00pm
- September 29- October 29
- CT Trolley Museum
- Free sugar-sized pumpkin for kids
- Corn box, harvest play area, museum exhibits & more
- Advance ticket purchase is required
Pumpkin Passage at The Dinosaur Place
- Fridays, Saturdays & Sunday from September 29 – October 30
- Nature’s Art Village
- Trail of lights, dinosaurs & pumpkins
- Online registration only
Shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Saturday, September 30: American Girl Live, 3:00pm
- Sunday, October 1: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse Live in Concert, 6:00pm
