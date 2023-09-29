UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family Friday: Sending off September with more fall fun

FAMILY FRIDAY: Sending off September with more fall fun
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - October arrives this weekend! From pumpkin paloozas to live shows the little ones will love, there’s so much fall fun in store over the next few days.

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

  • Sept. 29 – Oct 1, Oct 6-8
  • Southington Town Green
  • Friday, September 29 -5:00pm-9:00pm
  • Saturday, September 30 - 11:00am-9:00pm
  • Sunday, October 1 - 12:00pm-7:00pm
  • Fireworks Saturday at 9:00pm

Trolley to the Pumpkin Patch

  • September 29- October 29
  • CT Trolley Museum
  • Free sugar-sized pumpkin for kids
  • Corn box, harvest play area, museum exhibits & more
  • Advance ticket purchase is required

Pumpkin Passage at The Dinosaur Place

  • Fridays, Saturdays & Sunday from September 29 – October 30
  • Nature’s Art Village
  • Trail of lights, dinosaurs & pumpkins
  • Online registration only

Shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

FAMILY FRIDAY: Sending off September with more fall fun
FAMILY FRIDAY: Sending off September with more fall fun
GREAT KIDS: Young wood worker uses his passion to give back
GREAT KIDS: 15-year-old uses passion for wood carving to give back
FAMILY FRIDAY: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut
Family Friday: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut
FAMILY FRIDAY: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut
FAMILY FRIDAY: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut