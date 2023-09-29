UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former Glastonbury officer accused of misusing law enforcement database

Patrick Hemingway.
Patrick Hemingway.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A former Glastonbury police officer was arrested for allegedly misusing a law enforcement database, according to state police.

Patrick Hemingway, 37, was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad traveled to New Jersey Thursday and took Hemingway into custody, authorities said.

He was being held as a fugitive of justice for an arrest warrant by Connecticut State Police.

The arrest warrant alleges Hemingway misused the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system multiple times, police said.

“The arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed by the court and is not available for public release,” state police said.

State police did not reveal how Hemingway misused the database.

Hemingway is due in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said periods of heavy rainfall are expected on Friday.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain tomorrow!
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation
New gun safety laws go into effect this weekend
New gun safety laws go into effect this weekend
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation
CCSU students show signs of food poisoning
CCSU students show signs of food poisoning