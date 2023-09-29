Former Glastonbury officer accused of misusing law enforcement database

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A former Glastonbury police officer was arrested for allegedly misusing a law enforcement database, according to state police.

Patrick Hemingway, 37, was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad traveled to New Jersey Thursday and took Hemingway into custody, authorities said.

He was being held as a fugitive of justice for an arrest warrant by Connecticut State Police.

The arrest warrant alleges Hemingway misused the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system multiple times, police said.

“The arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed by the court and is not available for public release,” state police said.

State police did not reveal how Hemingway misused the database.

Hemingway is due in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was available.

