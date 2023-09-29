UConn Sports
Hartford officials prepare for potential flooding as rainfall continues

By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain has been falling steadily through most of the state.

In Hartford, officials are keeping a close eye on the potential for flooding.

“Not fun,” said Chris, of New Britain.

“It’s nice, it’s okay. Sometimes you need rain. It’s okay with me,” said Eileen Jones, of Hartford.

Hartford officials are urging residents of the city to prepare for the potential of flooding.

Hartford’s Department of Public Works crews have been working to clear storm drains throughout the city.

When heavy rains fall in a short period of time, sewers can become overwhelmed, and flooding can occur. It has been an issue in parts of Hartford’s north end for years.

Those who experience sewage backups should contact the MDC’s 24/7 line at (860) 278-7850.

Never drive through flooded waters.

