I-95 south closed in Old Lyme following dump truck crash

Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck...
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck crash.

The Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 71 and 70.

It was reported at 1:39 p.m., said DOT officials.

No further information was available.

You can follow traffic updates from Channel 3 HERE.

