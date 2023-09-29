I-95 south closed in Old Lyme following dump truck crash
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck crash.
The Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 71 and 70.
It was reported at 1:39 p.m., said DOT officials.
No further information was available.
