Investigation into possible ballot fraud continues

Investigation into potential ballot fraud in Bridgeport continues
By Susan Raff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - This months primary in Bridgeport was close, but it is surveillance video that is drawing the most attention.

“What we have seen is a clear violation of the civil rights of every vote in Bridgeport.” said John Gomes, (D), Candidate for Mayor.

John Gomes lost the primary by only 251 votes.

In this week’s taping of CT 23, Gomes said the evidence is overwhelming and wants a revote.

In surveillance video, a woman, who is a city employee and Ganim supporter, is seen appearing to stuff envelopes into a ballot box outside city hall days before the primary.

That video has prompted a state investigation, and Gomes has filed a lawsuit.

Lawmakers have also taken action.

This week, they voted to use money Bridgeport had requested for an election monitor.

“People who know how these offices should be running so that if they see something or sent something that is not similar, as you see in other election processes, they can raise an alarm,” said Stephanie Thomas, (D), Secretary of the State.

“More needs to be done,” said Gomes.

Gomes says large properties where absentee ballots are harvested should be supervised.

“I look forward to handling this in the court to restore integrity,” said Mayor Ganim.

