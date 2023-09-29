UConn Sports
Man arrested for deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford

Michael Larson.
Michael Larson.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is facing charges for a deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford from earlier this year.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck by a driver on April 22 at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Gillett Street.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Anthony Williams, of Hartford.

Anthony Williams
Anthony Williams(Hartford Police Department)

The driver fled the crash scene before police arrived.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they obtained a felony arrest warrant for the driver.

Hartford police said 39-year-old Michael Larson, of New Britain, was taken into custody on Friday.

Larson was charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, and forgery second-degree. He was held on a $275,000 bond, authorities said.

