Man arrested for deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is facing charges for a deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford from earlier this year.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck by a driver on April 22 at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Gillett Street.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Anthony Williams, of Hartford.

Anthony Williams (Hartford Police Department)

The driver fled the crash scene before police arrived.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they obtained a felony arrest warrant for the driver.

Hartford police said 39-year-old Michael Larson, of New Britain, was taken into custody on Friday.

Larson was charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, and forgery second-degree. He was held on a $275,000 bond, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.