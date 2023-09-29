UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Saturday overnight rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
Andrew Davis.
Manchester police actively search for suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90