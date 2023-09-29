Metro-North closes lines due to heavy rain and flooding

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Due to the flooding from the heavy drenching rain, Metro-North suspended New Haven and Harlem line service between the Bronx and Manhattan.

There is no Hudson, Harlem, or New Haven service in either direction between Manhattan and The Bronx because of flooding caused by today's storm.



Northbound Hudson Line service will originate at Yankees-E-153 St.



Northbound Harlem Line service will originate at Wakefield. pic.twitter.com/iEBsmNgpiQ — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) September 29, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 10 a.m., including Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk. The warning lasts until 1:30 p.m.

“Service across our network is severely disrupted due to this extreme rainfall. Please stay home if you don’t need to travel,” the MTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

If commuting today, use extra caution and check the service status to not get caught in the rain.

