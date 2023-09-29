UConn Sports
Metro-North closes lines due to heavy rain and flooding

(WOIO)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Due to the flooding from the heavy drenching rain, Metro-North suspended New Haven and Harlem line service between the Bronx and Manhattan.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 10 a.m., including Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk. The warning lasts until 1:30 p.m.

“Service across our network is severely disrupted due to this extreme rainfall. Please stay home if you don’t need to travel,” the MTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

If commuting today, use extra caution and check the service status to not get caught in the rain.

