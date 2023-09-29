Middle, high schools in Terryville dismisses early due to fire alarm malfunction

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A malfunctioning fire alarm led to the early dismissal of students at Terryville’s middle and high schools.

The students were set to dismiss 30 minutes earlier than usual, according to superintendent Brian Falcone.

Falcone said the alarm malfunctioned at Terryville High School, which led to an evacuation in the pouring rain.

Students were forced to stand out in the rain while the fire department cleared the building, the superintendent said.

As a result of the early dismissal, Eli Terry Middle School students also had to dismiss early because of impacted bus routes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.