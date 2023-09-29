UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.(Source: Tesla/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. government lawsuit alleges that Tesla allowed racism at its factory in Fremont, California.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.

Racial slurs, including the N-word, were allegedly used by non-Black employees when speaking to Black employees at the factory.

The suit also alleged instances of racist taunts and threats, including death threats, and said Black employees who complained about the behavior were subject to retaliation.

This is not the first time Tesla has faced legal repercussions for alleged racist behavior in the Fremont factory.

Shortly before the California state suit was filed last year, Tesla published a blog post denying the allegations.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

The lawsuit makes no specific monetary demand but asks that a jury require Tesla to pay alleged victims for the conduct they were subjected to and other damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday rain 9/29 - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding today
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
Andrew Davis.
Manchester police actively search for suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Police: ‘Multiple’ college students suffer ‘critical injuries’ in head-on crash
The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus