UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Two men arrested after found driving minivan carrying narcotics and a loaded gun

Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, and Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, were arrested for sale of...
Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, and Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, were arrested for sale of hallucinogens, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, etc.(Norwalk police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police pursued the driver of a minivan on Thursday carrying narcotics packaged for sale and a loaded gun.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, from Norwalk, and the passenger Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, from Bridgeport.

Officers on patrol in South Norwalk stopped a minivan on Merritt Street and Chestnut Street when the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

As the officers approached the driver, DeJesus and Torres took off accelerating towards a pedestrian crossing the road.

Officers were able to catch up to the minivan due to the heavy traffic congestion, but DeJesus and Torres managed to drive off.

When the minivan was stuck in traffic again, the officers then successfully approached and removed the two.

A search of the minivan led to officers finding narcotics packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and a loaded gun.

Officers checked the serial number on the firearm and learned that it had been previously reported stolen from Bridgeport.

Kevin Davila-DeJesus was charged with the following:

  • Engaging Police in Pursuit
  • Sale of Hallucinogen
  • Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle
  • Interfering with an Officer/Resisting arrest
  • Stealing a firearm
  • Use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense

Christopher Alexander Torres was charged with the following:

  • Sale of Hallucinogen
  • Stealing a Firearm
  • Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle
  • Use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense (3 counts)

Both were set with a bond of $250,000 and are scheduled to appear in court on October 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)-854-3000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Saturday overnight rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding today
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
Andrew Davis.
Manchester police actively search for suspect from ‘volatile disturbance’

Latest News

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Aerosmith postpones farewell tour due to Steven Tyler’s injury
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Saturday overnight rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding today
Six people, including college students, were involved in a serious crash on the Sacred Heart...
DEVELOPING: Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in crash