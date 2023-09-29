Two men arrested after found driving minivan carrying narcotics and a loaded gun

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police pursued the driver of a minivan on Thursday carrying narcotics packaged for sale and a loaded gun.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, from Norwalk, and the passenger Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, from Bridgeport.

Officers on patrol in South Norwalk stopped a minivan on Merritt Street and Chestnut Street when the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

As the officers approached the driver, DeJesus and Torres took off accelerating towards a pedestrian crossing the road.

Officers were able to catch up to the minivan due to the heavy traffic congestion, but DeJesus and Torres managed to drive off.

When the minivan was stuck in traffic again, the officers then successfully approached and removed the two.

A search of the minivan led to officers finding narcotics packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and a loaded gun.

Officers checked the serial number on the firearm and learned that it had been previously reported stolen from Bridgeport.

Kevin Davila-DeJesus was charged with the following:

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Sale of Hallucinogen

Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle

Interfering with an Officer/Resisting arrest

Stealing a firearm

Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving

Failure to Obey Stop Sign

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense

Christopher Alexander Torres was charged with the following:

Sale of Hallucinogen

Stealing a Firearm

Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle

Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense (3 counts)

Both were set with a bond of $250,000 and are scheduled to appear in court on October 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)-854-3000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.