UConn center Donovan Clingan to miss a month due to injury, expected to return before season starts

Connecticut's Donovan Clingan, left, drives to the basket as Long Island's C.J. Delancy defends...
Connecticut's Donovan Clingan, left, drives to the basket as Long Island's C.J. Delancy defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Storrs, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball center Donovan Clingan is expected to miss a month because of an injury, according to the university.

School officials said the sophomore suffered a foot strain in practice earlier this week.

Clingan is expected to miss about a month and should be back in late October before the season begins, the school said.

The Bristol native averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Huskies as a freshman last season. He was named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

UConn opens its season at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on November 6 against Northern Arizona.

