UConn center Donovan Clingan to miss a month due to injury, expected to return before season starts

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball center Donovan Clingan is expected to miss a month because of an injury, according to the university.

School officials said the sophomore suffered a foot strain in practice earlier this week.

Clingan is expected to miss about a month and should be back in late October before the season begins, the school said.

The Bristol native averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Huskies as a freshman last season. He was named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

UConn opens its season at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on November 6 against Northern Arizona.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.