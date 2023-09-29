UConn Sports
Winchester police investigate use of counterfeit money in town

Police identified a suspect and recovered fake money labeled “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES.”
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Winchester police is investigating the use of counterfeit money in town.

Officials said Winchester Officer Hubbard responded to a business on Wednesday after a person tried to pay with counterfeit money.

Police identified a suspect and recovered fake money labeled “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES.”

“This investigation is on-going, and we are sharing to alert local businesses and determine if there are additional victims,” Winchester police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hubbard at 860-379-2721 #550 or jhubbard@townofwinchester.org.

The investigation is ongoing.

