72-year-old Norwalk man arrested for sexually assaulting child

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 72-year-old Norwalk man was arrested on Friday after a juvenile reported being sexually assaulted by him between the ages of 5-7 years old.

The juvenile reported the assaults back in October of 2021.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to secure a warrant for 72-year-old Edelson Martinez after a lengthy investigation.

Martinez was arrested yesterday while walking to his home on Silent Grove Court.

He was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Martinez will appear in court on October 13.

