UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

72-year-old Norwalk man arrested for sexually assaulting child

Edelson Martinez, 72 years old of 1 Silent Grove Court, Norwalk
Edelson Martinez, 72 years old of 1 Silent Grove Court, Norwalk(Norwalk Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 72-year-old Norwalk man was arrested on Friday after a juvenile reported being sexually assaulted by him between the ages of 5-7 years old.

The juvenile reported the assaults back in October of 2021.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to secure a warrant for 72-year-old Edelson Martinez after a lengthy investigation.

Martinez was arrested yesterday while walking to his home on Silent Grove Court.

He was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Martinez will appear in court on October 13.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Michael Larson.
Co-founder of popular brewery arrested for deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford
Technical Discussion: Morning showers, but a drier afternoon
Technical Discussion: Final batch of rain this PM in eastern CT, cloudy otherwise
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck...
Police investigate fatal I-95 crash in Old Lyme

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Morning showers, but a drier afternoon
Technical Discussion: Final batch of rain this PM in eastern CT, cloudy otherwise
Book bandits have stolen hundreds of books from West Hartford Public Library
Book bandits have stolen hundreds of books from West Hartford Public Library
New Haven Police Generic
Man charged with assaulting 3-year-old son
New Haven Police Generic
Man barricaded in New Haven leaves residence peacefully