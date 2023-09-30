8-year-old reportedly falls from 3rd floor apartment window in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-year-old boy reportedly fell from a 3rd floor window in Hartford on Friday.

Fire officials say they responded to an apartment building on Benton Street around 7:40 Friday evening for a report of a fall.

Emergency personnel found an 8-year-old boy who reportedly fell from a 3rd floor window.

The boy was alert and did not suffer any visible injuries. He was taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

There is currently no word on his condition.

No other information was immediately available.

