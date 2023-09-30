Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Taylor Swift was seen cheering on her new man, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, last week and she’s expected to make another appearance at this weeks game too.

One local business is celebrating the news with “Traylor” themed cupcakes.

“We’ve been in business about 15 years right now and we have about 60-70 different flavors of cupcakes everyday, including gluten free and vegan,” said Deanna Damen, Owner, Cake Gypsy.

Creativity struck for Damen when Swift broke the internet last Sunday by showing up to the Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Travis Kelce.

“With everything going on with her and Travis, I said, ‘you know, let’s have some fun with this,’” Damen explained.

The tight ends’ jersey sales skyrocketed by 400%, and viewership increased significantly.

That is when Cake Gypsy knew it was time to create the “Traylor” cupcake.

“We made it a vanilla cupcake,” Damen said. “Taylor Swift side is a swirl of a couple different flavors that are in her album, and the other side is the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

There is now a new fanbase not just for football, but also for Cake Gypsy cupcakes.

“It brings a lot of new customers in. So many people who haven’t been to Cake Gypsy before, it gives them a reason to come in,” said Damen. “I don’t do it for the money part of it, I just do it to have fun. But it is an added bonus when you have a lot of people coming through your doors just for that cupcake.”

The Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets this Sunday at 8:10 p.m.

