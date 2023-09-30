UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes

Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Taylor Swift was seen cheering on her new man, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, last week and she’s expected to make another appearance at this weeks game too.

One local business is celebrating the news with “Traylor” themed cupcakes.

“We’ve been in business about 15 years right now and we have about 60-70 different flavors of cupcakes everyday, including gluten free and vegan,” said Deanna Damen, Owner, Cake Gypsy.

Creativity struck for Damen when Swift broke the internet last Sunday by showing up to the Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Travis Kelce.

“With everything going on with her and Travis, I said, ‘you know, let’s have some fun with this,’” Damen explained.

The tight ends’ jersey sales skyrocketed by 400%, and viewership increased significantly.

That is when Cake Gypsy knew it was time to create the “Traylor” cupcake.

“We made it a vanilla cupcake,” Damen said. “Taylor Swift side is a swirl of a couple different flavors that are in her album, and the other side is the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

There is now a new fanbase not just for football, but also for Cake Gypsy cupcakes.

“It brings a lot of new customers in. So many people who haven’t been to Cake Gypsy before, it gives them a reason to come in,” said Damen. “I don’t do it for the money part of it, I just do it to have fun. But it is an added bonus when you have a lot of people coming through your doors just for that cupcake.”

The Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets this Sunday at 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

Rain causing Housatonic River to swell
Western Connecticut hit with flooding
UConn president inaugurated
UConn’s new president officially takes office
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes