Bridgeport Police: Arrests made for criminal attempt at murder, robbery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On September 24, officers responded to Norman Street for a report of a citizen being physically assaulted and possibly shot.

Upon arrival, police found two men, Raymond Delgado and Luis Santiago, standing over the victim and beating him with closed fists and the magazine well of a firearm.

A third unidentified suspect was also seen involved in the assault.

The suspects fled on foot.

Police pursued the suspects on foot and a taser was deployed.

Delgado and Santiago were both detained.

“The swift response and decisive actions of these officers not only saved the life of the citizen but also removed two violent individuals from our streets,” police said.

Delgado was charged with robbery in the 1st degree and assault in the 1st degree.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Santiago was charged with criminal attempt at murder and assault in the 1st degree.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Criminal Attempt at Murder Incident, Illegal Firearm Recovered (Bridgeport Police Department)

