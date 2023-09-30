UConn Sports
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot

The Connecticut Lottery.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - A lucky Lotto! player is waking up $9.4 million richer this morning.

Connecticut Lottery’s drawing happened Friday, and the winning numbers were 6, 7, 15, 22, 28, 42.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, the chances of winning the jackpot prize were 1 in 7,059,052.

While only one ticket won the jackpot, there were several other winning tickets for smaller cash prizes. The Connecticut Lottery says 8,440 winning tickets were sold.

9 tickets matched five out of the six numbers and had a prize of $2,244, another 478 matched four out of the six winning $49. 7,952 tickets won $2, matching 3 out of the 6 numbers.

It has not been made public where the jackpot ticket was sold.

The last time someone won a jackpot prize from the Connecticut Lottery was November.

The next drawing is Tuesday, October 3rd

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

