MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Meriden Saturday morning.

The fire was at a home on James Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the second and third floor of the home.

Fire officials say everyone was out of the building when they arrived at 6:55 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

