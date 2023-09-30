UConn Sports
Man charged with assaulting 3-year-old son

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested for allegedly of assaulting his 3-month-old son.

New Haven police received a report of a risk of injury to a 3-month-old from the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

DCF told officers that the infant was being taken to Yale Pediatric Hospital.

The infant suffered from a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries. Police said the infant is currently intubated and is being monitored by medical staff.

The father was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Police have not identified the father but said he is 28 years old.

