New gun laws go into effect October 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Many new laws, including new gun laws, will go into effect tomorrow.

More than 100 new laws have been passed this past legislative session.

Governor Lamont is making it a priority to combat gun violence.

Since the Sandy Hook school shooting, this is the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures.

One new gun law bans openly carrying pistols and strengthens rules for gun storage.

That means if you have a permit you can still carry, but the firearm can’t be see in public.

The new law also allows a limit of 3 firearms purchased per month and increased training requirements to those with a permit.

“We need stricter gun laws obviously,” said John Taylor, Rocky Hill. “When you’re my age, you really want to still go out at night and not be afraid of idiocy bothering you.”

Blight is also being addressed, littering fines will be increased, and some relief on electric bills as well.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a pro-gun group, held a rally this morning at the Capitol.

