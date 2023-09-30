UConn Sports
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Primavera Pub

By Roger Susanin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The “steaks” are high in Hartford at Primavera Pub, where you can get the best Portuguese cuisine without a passport.

“The customers that come in go out happy that’s the best way for me,” said owner Jose Moreira.

Moreira is a native of Portugal, so he feels like an ambassador.

“You go to Portugal the people receive you with an open heart serve the best you have,” Moreira said.

Primavera is Portuguese for spring, and every meal, every bite is a new beginning.

This appetizer is the perfect beginning. Delicious shrimp bathed in a delectable mix of lemon juice, white wine, and Worcestershire sauce.

You’ll get fired up if you order the house made chorizo, servers light it right at your table!

For an entree try the delicious mariscada, a ridiculous amount of seafood with red sauce.

You can’t go wrong with the iconic salted cod, which takes 72 hours to perfect.

“It stays a minimal three days in the water change the water two times a day,” Moreira said.

If seafood’s not your thing order the bitoque, a New York strip topped with a fried egg and ham.

“My customers come in enjoy it that’s why I try to have them enjoy the food enjoy the atmosphere too that’s my goal,” said Moreira.

