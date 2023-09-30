UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sound On Sound festival delayed due to rain

Flooding in Central Louisiana caused by Nicholas on September 15, 2021.
Flooding in Central Louisiana caused by Nicholas on September 15, 2021.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Start time for the Sound On Sound festival has been delayed due to unprecedented rainfall.

The festival gates will now open at 2:45pm.

You can check out the updated set times HERE.

“Seaside Park has taken on a lot of water with the ongoing unprecedented rainfall and our team is working diligently to address the soggy conditions throughout the festival grounds,” the festival said.

Parking lots will open at 1pm, and the Box Office will open at 1:30pm.

The festival wants to remind attendees to plan accordingly as the grounds will still be wet.

Some areas in the park will be roped off to maintain the integrity of the grass.

“Please help us keep Seaside Park beautiful by avoiding these areas,” the festival said.

Take a look at what items are allowed and prohibited HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

Rain causing Housatonic River to swell
Western Connecticut hit with flooding
UConn president inaugurated
UConn’s new president officially takes office
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes