Sound On Sound festival delayed due to rain

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Start time for the Sound On Sound festival has been delayed due to unprecedented rainfall.

The festival gates will now open at 2:45pm.

You can check out the updated set times HERE.

“Seaside Park has taken on a lot of water with the ongoing unprecedented rainfall and our team is working diligently to address the soggy conditions throughout the festival grounds,” the festival said.

Parking lots will open at 1pm, and the Box Office will open at 1:30pm.

The festival wants to remind attendees to plan accordingly as the grounds will still be wet.

Some areas in the park will be roped off to maintain the integrity of the grass.

“Please help us keep Seaside Park beautiful by avoiding these areas,” the festival said.

Take a look at what items are allowed and prohibited HERE.

