Man barricaded in New Haven leaves residence peacefully

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police asked residents to avoid an area of New Haven Saturday while they worked to resolve a domestic incident involving a barricaded man.

Police said the incident happened on the 300th block of Howard Avenue.

No one else besides the barricaded man was in the residence, police said.

The Hostage Negotiation Team along with SWAT worked with police to help resolve the incident.

The man was removed from the residence without any further incident.

No other information was immediately available.

