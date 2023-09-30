UConn Sports
UConn Fall Sports Special

By Joe Zone, Nkwa Asonye, Marc Robbins and Caitlin Francis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Watch the playlist above to see how UConn sports is exploding with action this fall.

Channel 3′s UConn Fall Sports Special featured:

  • Men’s and women’s soccer opening the season with conference wins
  • Football’s push to turn the season around
  • Faithful football fans tailgating at the Rent
  • Men’s and women’s hockey expect to build on last season’s success

