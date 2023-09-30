UConn v. Utah at Halftime

Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time this season, the UConn Huskies have a lead at halftime.

A first quarter turnover turned into the Huskies first touchdown.

They finished an 80 yard drive with a one yard touchdown, Jelani Stafford finished it,7-0 UConn late 1st quarter.

UConn gets another interception to be set up First and 10 on Utah 27.

On 4th and 2 from the 4,Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson found Nick Harris for the touchdown to make it 14-0 UConn leading early second quarter.UConn kicked a Field goal with 37 seconds left in the half to make it 17-0.Somehow, the Aggies scored on a Long touchdown pass with :14 left in the half.Uconn leads Utah State 17-7 at halftime.

