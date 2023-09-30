UConn Sports
UConn’s new president officially takes office

UConn president inaugurated
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn’s new president officially took office Friday.

Radenka Maric was inaugurated as the 17th president of the university.

She had been serving as interim president.

At Friday’s ceremony she spoke to the campus community and state leaders.

“As the president, I remain steadfast in committed to assuring equality, diversity and inclusion, at every level of the university,” Maric said.

Maric had served as UConn’s vice president for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship since 2017.

