14-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound to head after getting hands on unsecured firearm

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head after he got access to a firearm at a home in Watertown.

Watertown police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 at a home on Hadley Street in the Oakville neighborhood.

Police say he got access to an unsecured firearm.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Watertown police are investigating this incident.

No other information was immediately available.

