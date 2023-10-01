UConn Sports
14-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound to head after getting hands on unsecured firearm

File photo in 2023 of Watertown city police car.
File photo in 2023 of Watertown city police car.(Scott Atkinson | Source: WWNY)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head after he got access to a firearm at a home in Watertown.

Watertown police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 at a home on Hadley Street in the Oakville neighborhood.

Police say he got access to an unsecured firearm.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Watertown police are investigating this incident.

No other information was immediately available.

