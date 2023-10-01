UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Crash closes part of Main Street in Middletown

Crash at intersection of Main Street and Washington street shuts down area.
Crash at intersection of Main Street and Washington street shuts down area.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Main Street in Middletown was shut down Sunday following a crash involving a pickup tuck and sedan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington and Main Street.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene witnessed a red sedan on the sidewalk and a white pickup truck smashed nearby.

Police were seen putting evidence markers in the street. It is not know what that evidence is.

Police say the area is shut down at Main Street from Broad Street to deKoven Drive, and from Washington to Grand Street southbound.

Traffic is being diverted from the area and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will be reopen.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Michael Larson.
Co-founder of popular brewery arrested for deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start Then Sunshine Returns
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start Then Sunshine Returns
Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck...
Police investigate fatal I-95 crash in Old Lyme
The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash

Latest News

New Haven police asked residents to avoid an area of New Haven Saturday while they worked to...
Barricaded man in New Haven charged with assault, violation of protective order
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start Then Sunshine Returns
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start Then Sunshine Returns
New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws go into effect October 1
New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws are in effect