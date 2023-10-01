Crash closes part of Main Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Main Street in Middletown was shut down Sunday following a crash involving a pickup tuck and sedan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington and Main Street.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene witnessed a red sedan on the sidewalk and a white pickup truck smashed nearby.

Police were seen putting evidence markers in the street. It is not know what that evidence is.

Police say the area is shut down at Main Street from Broad Street to deKoven Drive, and from Washington to Grand Street southbound.

Traffic is being diverted from the area and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will be reopen.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.