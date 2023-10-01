Minivan, Three motorcycles involved in crash that injured three

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A minivan and three motorcycles were involved in a crash that closed West Granby Road for a brief time.

Police say they responded to the report of the multi-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the minivan and one motorcycle had caught fire.

The two additional motorcycles were behind the initial accident when they collided.

“Three people were transported with minor injuries,” According to police.

West Granby Road has since reopened.

Police ask that who anyone witnessed the accident to contact Officer Abalan at 860-844-5335.

