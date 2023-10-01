Mora has no doubt about going for the tie

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There was a lot of conversation on the sidelines down near the goal line.

UConn had just gone 85 yards to score a touchdown to get to within 1 point of tying Utah State, 34-33.

With just 2 minutes left in the game, this was likely the Huskies last chance in regulation on offense.

I had already decided when the UConn drive began that the Huskies would go for two.

My colleague Marc Robbins texted me during the drive, one or two?

I texted back two.

I asked people on the sidelines around me, holding up fingers because the crowd near the end zone was loud, one or two?

No one seemed as sure as I was that UConn would go for the two point try to take the lead and avoid overtime.

UConn coach Jim Mora, who after the game told me he’s never in his coaching career had to make the decision to go for two to win, had no doubt that going for the tie was the right call.

“I felt this, all right, this is why you have to think about all aspects of your decision, number one, we had momentum on offense. Number two, we had finally regained momentum on defense. When you have those two factors in your favor, you certainly want it to go to overtime. I’ll be second guessed on that, I’m not going to second guess myself, I still think it’s the right decision, I didn’t expect it to end that abruptly”.

What Mora, and every person at Rentschler field didn’t expect, was the game tying extra point kick being blocked, which almost never happens.

That left the score 34-33. Utah State ran out the final seconds to end the game.

The percentages say that Mora made the right call.

In college football, the two point try is only successful 40% of the time.

The extra point kick is made 90% of the time.

Coaches most always play the percentages.

Sometimes, they go with their gut, with what feels right in a particular situation.

In this case, both the percentages and the gut told Mora getting the game to overtime was the right decision.

Me? I would’ve gone for two which is one of just a whole bunch of reasons why I’m reporting on the game and not coaching it.

