Police investigating after two gunshot wound victims brought to New Britain Hospital

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain Police are investigating after two people arrived at New Britain Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Newington Police are also investigating at a Citgo on the Berlin turnpike after a man fell out of a vehicle.

Police say he was not a gunshot wound victim, but he has serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital in Hartford.

At this time, police do not know if these incidents are related, but New Britain Police and Newington Police are working together on scene at the Citgo to determine what happened.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything related to these two incidents to reach out to them at (860) 666-8445.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

