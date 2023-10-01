UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigating after two gunshot wound victims brought to New Britain Hospital

BREAKING: Two gunshot wound victims brought to New Britain Hospital.
BREAKING: Two gunshot wound victims brought to New Britain Hospital.(WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain Police are investigating after two people arrived at New Britain Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Newington Police are also investigating at a Citgo on the Berlin turnpike after a man fell out of a vehicle.

Police say he was not a gunshot wound victim, but he has serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital in Hartford.

At this time, police do not know if these incidents are related, but New Britain Police and Newington Police are working together on scene at the Citgo to determine what happened.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything related to these two incidents to reach out to them at (860) 666-8445.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Michael Larson.
Co-founder of popular brewery arrested for deadly pedestrian strike in Hartford
FORECAST: Final batch of rain this PM in eastern CT, cloudy otherwise
Technical Discussion: Areas of fog burns off to sunshine on Sunday
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Part of Interstate 95 southbound in Old Lyme is closed Friday afternoon because of a dump truck...
Police investigate fatal I-95 crash in Old Lyme

Latest News

FORECAST: Final batch of rain this PM in eastern CT, cloudy otherwise
Technical Discussion: Areas of fog burns off to sunshine on Sunday
During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim was traveling on a...
Windsor police officer struck by car while responding to crash on I-91
New Haven Police Generic
Man charged with assaulting 3-month-old son
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot
Connecticut Lottery Lotto! ticket wins $9.4 million jackpot