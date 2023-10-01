Windsor police officer struck by car while responding to crash on I-91

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A Windsor police officer was struck by a car while responding to a crash on I-91.

The vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene.

The incident started when a Freightliner Cascadia truck and a BMW were traveling in the center lane of four on I-91 Northbound prior to Exit 38.

The BMW rear-ended the truck, causing the truck to strike a light post in the median, cross the southbound lanes of traffic, and go through the metal beam guard rail in the right shoulder.

The truck then continued through the sound barrier off the right shoulder in the southbound lanes of travel, according to state police.

The driver of the truck reported injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the BMW was not injured. The driver of the BMW was found to be at fault for the accident.

This crash occurred at 1:42 a.m.

Minutes later, at 1:59 a.m., a Ram Truck was traveling south on I-91 in the HOV lane just before Exit 37 when it struck the fallen light pole.

The driver of the Ram truck told police did not see the light pole because it was laying perpendicular to the lane on the concrete median barrier.

The driver of the Ram was found to not be at fault for this accident.

There were no injuries, but an almost two-month-old baby was evaluated by medics due to their age.

A Windsor police officer, Joseph Vigliott, was performing law enforcement scene safety actions for this crash when he was struck by a vehicle that evaded the scene.

This incident occurred at 2:24 a.m.

The officer complained of minor pain and was treated on scene by EMS, according to state police.

