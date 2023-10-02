Cheshire schools in ‘secure campus mode’ due to threatening email

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Cheshire schools were placed in “secure campus mode” because of threatening email one of the schools received.

Superintendent Jeffrey Solan posted a letter to the school community on Monday morning to alert parents.

“Doolittle School was one of a number of Connecticut schools and organizations to receive a threatening email earlier [Monday] morning,” Solan wrote. “The sender claimed to be an individual from New York State. The message threatened to perpetrate violence on a school in New York before coming to Connecticut.”

Solan said that as much as the message did not look credible, the district contacted the Cheshire Police Department which went to the Doolittle school and secured its campus.

Cheshire police said they worked with New York State Police, since the threat appeared to originate from Middletown, NY.

They called the threat vague and that there was no evidence that Cheshire was targeted for any specific reason.

“All other Cheshire schools have been notified and are operating in a secure campus mode as well,” the superintendent said.

In the meantime, police said they conducted checks at the schools on Monday and planned to be there longer if the investigation warranted it.

They said they would provide a heightened presence at dismissal times.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.