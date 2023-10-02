UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Cheshire schools in ‘secure campus mode’ due to threatening email

Cheshire police reportedly coordinated with other public safety agencies around the state.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Cheshire schools were placed in “secure campus mode” because of threatening email one of the schools received.

Superintendent Jeffrey Solan posted a letter to the school community on Monday morning to alert parents.

“Doolittle School was one of a number of Connecticut schools and organizations to receive a threatening email earlier [Monday] morning,” Solan wrote. “The sender claimed to be an individual from New York State. The message threatened to perpetrate violence on a school in New York before coming to Connecticut.”

Solan said that as much as the message did not look credible, the district contacted the Cheshire Police Department which went to the Doolittle school and secured its campus.

Cheshire police said they worked with New York State Police, since the threat appeared to originate from Middletown, NY.

They called the threat vague and that there was no evidence that Cheshire was targeted for any specific reason.

“All other Cheshire schools have been notified and are operating in a secure campus mode as well,” the superintendent said.

In the meantime, police said they conducted checks at the schools on Monday and planned to be there longer if the investigation warranted it.

They said they would provide a heightened presence at dismissal times.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws go into effect October 1
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Crash at intersection of Main Street and Washington street shuts down area.
Crash closes part of Main Street in Middletown

Latest News

Cheshire police reportedly coordinated with other public safety agencies around the state.
Schools in secure mode after threatening email
The teen was taken to the hospital. Police said he was in critical but stable condition.
Police reveal more on teen shooting investigation
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
weekend rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today