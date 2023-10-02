CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some childcare centers in Connecticut are at high-risk of shutting down after stabilization grants expired on September 30.

For over 20 years, Jennifer Cortez has worked in childcare driven by her love for the kids and watching them learn.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming harder to do the work she does when her wage hasn’t budged since 2002.

“Early childhood has changed from daycare provider/babysitter to teacher/educator and the demands that they put on the teachers at this point, to be paid as a teacher not a babysitter,” said Cortez.

Honey Bear Learning Center has been able to give their educators bonuses through American Rescue Plan Stabilization grants.

However, that federal money ran out recently leaving the Honey Bear Learning Center along with many other centers relying on the remaining aid until June of next year.

“If the stabilization funding does not continue, we might lose a third of childcare programs in the state,” Said Catherine Vanicky, Director of Honey Bear Learning Center. “That equates to over 30,000 children.”

Right now, Vanicky calls childcare a vicious cycle.

Childcare centers can’t retain staff with a living wage, and parents can’t afford to pay more tuition.

Merrill Gay, the executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, says that it’s on lawmakers to take action.

“The governor appointed a blue-ribbon task force that is looking at childcare now and is due to make recommendations to the governor in November,” said Gay. “We hope that will translate into proposals for the next legislative session.”

In the meantime, Vanicky remains hopeful. She sees first-hand the importance of educators like Mrs. Cortez.

“We are going to prepare your children academically for kindergarten, but what we really want to do the most is give them all their social and emotional skills,” said Vanicky. “If all our communities and societies had all children going to preschool to learn these skills, we would be much better for it today.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.