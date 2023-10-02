UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire

CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some childcare centers in Connecticut are at high-risk of shutting down after stabilization grants expired on September 30.

For over 20 years, Jennifer Cortez has worked in childcare driven by her love for the kids and watching them learn.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming harder to do the work she does when her wage hasn’t budged since 2002.

“Early childhood has changed from daycare provider/babysitter to teacher/educator and the demands that they put on the teachers at this point, to be paid as a teacher not a babysitter,” said Cortez.

Honey Bear Learning Center has been able to give their educators bonuses through American Rescue Plan Stabilization grants.

However, that federal money ran out recently leaving the Honey Bear Learning Center along with many other centers relying on the remaining aid until June of next year.

“If the stabilization funding does not continue, we might lose a third of childcare programs in the state,” Said Catherine Vanicky, Director of Honey Bear Learning Center. “That equates to over 30,000 children.”

Right now, Vanicky calls childcare a vicious cycle.

Childcare centers can’t retain staff with a living wage, and parents can’t afford to pay more tuition.

Merrill Gay, the executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, says that it’s on lawmakers to take action.

“The governor appointed a blue-ribbon task force that is looking at childcare now and is due to make recommendations to the governor in November,” said Gay. “We hope that will translate into proposals for the next legislative session.”

In the meantime, Vanicky remains hopeful. She sees first-hand the importance of educators like Mrs. Cortez.

“We are going to prepare your children academically for kindergarten, but what we really want to do the most is give them all their social and emotional skills,” said Vanicky. “If all our communities and societies had all children going to preschool to learn these skills, we would be much better for it today.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like weather is on tap, and record warmth is...
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has the neighborhood weather forecast from Old Wethersfield at...
Neighborhood Weather: Scarecrows on Main in Old Wethersfield
Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire
CT childcare centers struggle to stay open after stabilization grants expire
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Extra police presence at Cheshire school after email threat
Extra police presence at Cheshire school after email threat