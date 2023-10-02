Drug discount card helps CT residents save money on medications

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is launching a prescription drug discount card to help people save on prescriptions.

State leaders said they will meet on Monday morning in Hamden to explain how the program, ArrayRx, works.

It was made possible by Gov. Ned Lamont’s healthcare affordability bill.

All Connecticut residents can use the discount card.

The new legislation allows Connecticut to negotiate the cost of prescriptions. The state joined three other states that have such a program.

ArrayRx could help people save up to 80 percent on generic medications.

State leaders said that those with health insurance should check with their pharmacy to see if their prescription costs are lower through insurance or the ArrayRx card.

In many cases, the card can help lower costs significantly, they said.

“We have the best health care in Connecticut, but it’s unfair, unequal, and unaffordable,” Lamont said. “Until the Federal government steps in, we are doing what we can [in Connecticut].”

It’s important to note that the program does not have an actual card. ArrayRx is an app people download through which an application can be filled out.

Then, people can pull it up on their phones when they pick up prescriptions from pharmacies.

Legislators will hold Monday’s event at the Hamden Senior Center at 11:45 a.m.

For more information on ArrayRx, including a drug price lookup tool, visit arrayrxcard.com.

