UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges

Jamarcus Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges. (WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Jamarcus Glover, the man at the center of the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover and two others are accused of trafficking narcotics at a Louisville home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, the LMPD said.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s Louisville homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation.

Taylor’s apartment was raided at the same time, resulting in her death.

Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to drug charges including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

He was back in Louisville Saturday. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration were also involved in the investigation, according to sources.

Glover bonded out of jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Oct. 2. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has the neighborhood weather forecast from Old Wethersfield at...
Neighborhood Weather: Scarecrows on Main in Old Wethersfield
Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
Halloween festivities at Old New-Gate Prison
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding government shutdown
Man arrested for alleged domestic violence in Torrington
Man arrested for alleged domestic violence in Torrington
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park