UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

How to tackle high interest credit card debt

Average American has about $5,700 in credit card debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Interest rates hit a 22-year high this summer, with the average credit card interest rate surging to just over 28%, prompting consumers to look for ways to cut costs.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said aside from working on things like improving credit scores and bolstering savings, consumers should also make an effort to pay down existing debt.

“You really want to avoid paying compound interest from credit cards by paying down those balances,” Grant said. “I know it’s easier said than done. So, say pay off your balances involved, but that’s really where the damage comes in because no matter how high your credit cards’ APRs, the interest is only charged on balances carried month to month.”

Credit card rewards are great, but Grant said the benefit is lost if you’re carrying over debt each month.

The best bet, he said, is to stop using any credit cards with a balance.

“So, I think going into the holiday season, you really want to focus on the fact that if I’m choosing to use my credit card for this and I know I’m not going to able to pay off, I’m basically going to be paying even more just because of the nature of compound interest and how it works,” Grant explained.

Grant shared several tips for combating high interest rates:

  • Focus on building a savings account of $500 dollars so cash can be used in the future instead of credit cards
  • After hitting the $500 mark, try to save $1,000 for emergencies
  • Make an effort to increase credit scores so that lower interest rates can be accessible

MoneyTips has additional information on how to pay down debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Watertown accidental shooting - WFSB
14-year-old boy shoots self in the head after finding unsecured gun in Watertown home
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Oct. 2. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Canadian wildfire smoke returns today
Crash at intersection of Main Street and Washington street shuts down area.
Crash closes part of Main Street in Middletown

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance...
LeBron James says Bronny is doing well, working to play for USC this season after cardiac episode