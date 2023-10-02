Interval House working to educate the public on domestic violence and ways it can be prevented

(WFSB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Throughout the state there is a major push to educate the public on domestic violence and ways it can be prevented.

Those working to prevent domestic violence say it’s a public health crisis, and that’s why prevention and education are so important.

“There are so many people who don’t know what it is. Who don’t know what the warning signs are,” said Mary-Jane Foster, President and CEO of Interval House.

According to the CDC, over 12 million people experience domestic violence or intimate partner abuse every year.

In Connecticut, there are 38,000 reported cases of intimate partner abuse each year.

“Domestic violence really does not discriminate. People are hiding in plain sight,” said Morgan Ferrarotti, Vice Chair, Interval House Board of Directors.

Interval House is Connecticut’s largest domestic violence agency and as a survivor, Ferrarotti knows how important raising awareness is.

“I didn’t even know I was a victim, and I didn’t even know that I was a statistic. And I think it’s really important for people to know that domestic violence comes in all different forms, financial, emotional, psychological,” Ferrarotti said.

1 in 4 women will experience severe physical violence at the hand of an intimate partner in their lives.

In Connecticut, approximately 14 people are killed by an intimate partner each year.

“This is our time to try to work towards educating people. The more education we do, the more likely we are to prevent violence,” said Foster.

Help is out there, whether you need information or are in a crisis.

“We will work with victims in helping them find where they think their next best move is,” Foster said.

Connecticut has a 24/7 domestic violence hotline at 860-838-8467.

This Saturday, the annual Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk will be held at Dunkin Park in Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.