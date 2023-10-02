Lawmakers stress the importance of avoiding a government shutdown

(WFSB) - Congress has reached a last-minute agreement to keep the government from shutting down, but only for 45 days.

Governor Ned Lamont and other state leaders said, “We can’t shut down.”

The temporary agreement was reached over the weekend.

Community health centers like Cornell Scott Hill in New Haven provide basic and specialized care to those who can’t afford it.

“Unfortunately, he still has plenty of seizures, we have epilepsy, he has cerebral palsy there’s a million things but he’s the light of my life,” said Robin Icatar.

Robin said health centers like Cornell Scott Hill are a lifeline for her and thousands of others. These centers are funded with federal and state dollars, and a government shutdown could impact 60,000 people.

“While we are very grateful for the temporary measures put in place this weekend to continue the resolution got 45 days, we are still in jeopardy,” said Michael Taylor, CEO of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.

Connecticut’s two U.S. senators are blaming politics.

“This problem has been created by a group of radical Republicans in the House that want the government to shut down,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D- Connecticut).

Far right Republicans want less government spending and less money for Ukraine.

“You start slashing daycare and childcare and see what happens but they are defunding the FBI, they are defunding the freedom fighters in Ukraine, they are defending the military,” Lamont said.

A shutdown means a 30-percent cut in WIC, food and nutrition for women and children. It also means a much bigger cut for energy assistance programs like LIHEAP and cuts to other emergency services for low-income families.

For moms like Icatar, getting help is about survival.

“But to try to imagine doing without WIC, I can’t…I can’t,” Icatar said.

For the next 45 days, many nonprofits that receive federal funding will be on edge not knowing what will happen.

Lamont said there are some reserves but not nearly enough if a shutdown lasts a long time.

