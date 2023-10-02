UConn Sports
Man arrested for attacking 2 women in Torrington

A man in Torrington was arrested for attacking two women, including an elderly woman.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man faces assault and other charges for attacking two women in Torrington on Sunday.

Police said they arrested 52-year-old Martin West.

They said they responded to a home after one of the victims showed up at the Torrington Police Department lobby to report that she had been struck by West. She had visible injuries to show officers.

When officers arrived at the home, they said West was hostile and uncooperative. He would not leave the home to speak to officers and tried to barricade himself inside.

“As officers were attempting to negotiate with West on the side door of the home to come out, a second female victim, later found to be 80 years of age, exited through the front door,” said Lt. K. Brouillard, Torrington police detective division. “Officers observed the female to be severely injured in the face and head, and was covered in what appeared to be blood.”

Officers said they directed their attention to the second victim and proceeded to escort her away from the door. She claimed that West had beaten her with several objects in the home.

When officers returned their attention to the home, smoke could be seen coming out of the still-open front door. 

Officers arrived back at the door at the same time as West, who had rushed to close it. However, they said they were able to grab West and take him into custody.

Police said they then entered the home and found that the source of the smoke was a book that looked to have been purposely set on fire by West. The fire was extinguished and the scene was secured.

Both victims were later treated for their injuries. They said the second victim’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Due to the severity of the injuries to both victims and the condition of the scene, state police were called to help with scene.

Martin was charged with first-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit second-degree arson, reckless burning, and second-degree breach of peace.

West was held on a $1,000,000 surety bond.

“The elderly victim in this case is now in stable condition, and the younger of the two has been discharged following evaluation/treatment,” Brouillard said. 

The names of the victims were not released.

